Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 2,501 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $94.20 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $109.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 400,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $38,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dolph Johnson sold 22,842 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $2,315,950.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,561.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 474,375 shares of company stock valued at $46,475,531. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

