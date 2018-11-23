BRF (BRFS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 2,922,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,999,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Santander lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of BRF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of BRF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BRF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

