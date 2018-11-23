BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,304 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up about 1.6% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KNX stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.39%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.
