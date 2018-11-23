BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Buys 24,019 Shares of Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Valero Energy Partners accounts for 2.1% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy Partners were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Valero Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Valero Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valero Energy Partners by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Partners by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLP stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. Valero Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 43.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Partners LP will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Valero Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valero Energy Partners from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Valero Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Valero Energy Partners Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States.

