BOX (BOX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BOX. Raymond James lowered their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 488.70% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $370,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,892,760.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.