BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Director John W. Coffey Buys 3,000 Shares

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director John W. Coffey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $245,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,611.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $408.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Hovde Group upped their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. KHP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 89.7% during the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/bok-financial-co-bokf-director-john-w-coffey-buys-3000-shares.html.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.