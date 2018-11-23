Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has $293,000 Position in Nlight Inc (LASR)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University trimmed its holdings in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Nlight makes up about 0.0% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in Nlight were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nlight in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the second quarter worth $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the second quarter worth $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nlight by 65.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nlight by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nlight alerts:

LASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nlight to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nlight from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nlight from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, Director David D. Osborne sold 33,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $619,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mv Management Ix Llc sold 1,192,205 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $30,329,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,515,244 shares of company stock valued at $63,763,946.

LASR opened at $18.61 on Friday. Nlight Inc has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 9.12.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nlight had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/board-of-trustees-of-the-leland-stanford-junior-university-has-293000-position-in-nlight-inc-lasr.html.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.