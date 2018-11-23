Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $997.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $997.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $984.60 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 196.28% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

In other news, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

