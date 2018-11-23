Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Blackrock Capital Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,669. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 44.5% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,722,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 838,236 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,498,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Resource America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 510,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 148,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.