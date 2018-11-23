BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.33 Million

Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $277.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.63 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $261.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $319,659.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,312.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Trojan sold 67,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $5,047,660.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,598.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $15,767,526. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

