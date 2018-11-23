BidaskClub Upgrades Smart Global (SGH) to Hold

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Smart Global from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Smart Global from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Smart Global from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of SGH opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $709.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $56.69.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.51 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 92.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 98,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $3,015,284.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,354. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Smart Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

