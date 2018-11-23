BHP Billiton (BBL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of BBL stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. BHP Billiton has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Billiton during the second quarter worth about $112,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

