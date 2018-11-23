Best Buy (BBY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Best Buy has outpaced the industry in a year, thanks to its robust surprise history. The company delivered fourth straight quarter of sales and earnings beat, when it reported third-quarter fiscal 2019 results. Moreover, both the top and bottom lines grew year over year. Higher sales and comps growth, and lower tax rate and solid execution of the ‘Best Buy 2020: Building the New Blue’ initiative contributed to the performance. Further, investments to upgrade e-commerce operations, supply chain and cost reduction efforts are commendable. These prompted management to lift fiscal 2019 view. The company continues to invest in areas like appliances, In-Home Advisor, smart home and Total Tech Support to drive growth. However, higher cost of investments in supply chain, increased transportation costs and the national rollout of its Total Tech Support program have been denting its margins. Also, stiff competition remains a headwind.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

NYSE BBY opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 26,309 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $2,106,561.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Keith J. Nelsen sold 33,473 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,690,559.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,426. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,729,569 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,803,818,000 after acquiring an additional 244,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,519,666 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $517,400,000 after acquiring an additional 591,086 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,851,524 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $305,657,000 after acquiring an additional 353,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,230,793 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,395,000 after acquiring an additional 96,487 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Best Buy by 647.0% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,843,269 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $225,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,655 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

