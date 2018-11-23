Morgan Stanley Lowers Best Buy (BBY) Price Target to $75.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

BBY stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 60,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,113. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $388,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,426. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

