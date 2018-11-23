Benchmark Trims JD.Com (JD) Target Price to $31.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura dropped their target price on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered JD.Com from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on JD.Com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.55.
NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,879,746. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,949.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $50.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 46.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842,079 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 454.8% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 9,369,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,795,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 20.2% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,830,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
