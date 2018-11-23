Benchmark Trims JD.Com (JD) Target Price to $31.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura dropped their target price on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered JD.Com from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on JD.Com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.55.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,879,746. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,949.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 46.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842,079 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 454.8% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 9,369,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,795,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 20.2% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,830,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

