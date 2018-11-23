Bee Token (BEE) Trading Down 26.9% This Week

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded up 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Bee Token has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One Bee Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. Bee Token has a total market cap of $996,932.00 and approximately $3,696.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00128594 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00191317 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.57 or 0.09186695 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Bee Token Token Profile

Bee Token’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,626,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken . Bee Token’s official website is www.beetoken.com . Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bee Token

Bee Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

