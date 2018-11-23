Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 48,093 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,775,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,261,000 after purchasing an additional 321,944 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 145,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 168.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.1% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

