BCE Inc. (BCE) Director Acquires C$122,078.00 in Stock

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) Director Robert Simmonds purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$55.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,078.00.

Robert Simmonds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BCE alerts:

On Friday, November 16th, Robert Simmonds sold 2,500 shares of BCE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.67, for a total transaction of C$46,675.00.

BCE stock opened at C$55.79 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$50.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.58.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.67000021181933 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.75%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$60.75 to C$59.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/bce-inc-bce-director-acquires-c122078-00-in-stock.html.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.