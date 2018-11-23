BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Frances del Rio de la Plata S.A. is a full-service banker for large corporations, middle market businesses and individuals. The Company operates approximately 74 branches in Argentina, 8 branches in Uruguay and a sibsidiary bank in the Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BFR. ValuEngine raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Santander cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of BFR stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,595,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 390,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,865 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

