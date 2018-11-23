Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Insider Buys C$100,000.54 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) insider Edward David Lafehr purchased 41,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.54.

Shares of BTE opened at C$2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Baytex Energy Corp has a 12 month low of C$2.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.23.

BTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC upgraded Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

