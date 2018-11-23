Ball Co. (BLL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL opened at $49.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.74. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $4,156,681.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 471,228 shares in the company, valued at $20,262,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,213 shares of company stock worth $6,434,505 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

