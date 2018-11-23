AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $6.00 target price on AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC initiated coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AzurRx BioPharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 66.3% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 137,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,697 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

