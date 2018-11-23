Avid Technology (AVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. The company's systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVID. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 18th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.78. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $104.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Peter Ennis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $50,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,142,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 402,745 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 6,320,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

