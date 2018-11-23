Shares of Automotive Finco Corp (CVE:AFCC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 3200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Automotive Finco alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/automotive-finco-afcc-sets-new-1-year-low-at-1-58.html.

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Finco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Finco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.