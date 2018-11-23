Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake Lowered by Loeb Partners Corp

Loeb Partners Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $982,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $582,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $6,288,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 1,140 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total value of $166,189.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,071.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total transaction of $482,850.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,792.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,396,593. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $141.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $107.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.19.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

