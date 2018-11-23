ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (ASLN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.85

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,660,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for global markets. It targets diseases that are highly prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor that is being studied in global pivotal trials (TreeTopp) for biliary tract cancer, and conducting Phase 2/3 clinical trials for gastric cancer, as well as testing in a single-arm pivotal clinical trial in biliary tract cancer in China.

