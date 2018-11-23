Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Laidlaw started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

