Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 463.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,223 shares during the period. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund accounts for about 1.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth $1,197,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth $162,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth $274,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth $339,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. 44,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,291. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

