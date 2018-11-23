Antonio (Tony) Belperio Acquires 714,286 Shares of Minotaur Exploration Ltd (MEP) Stock

Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) insider Antonio (Tony) Belperio bought 714,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.01 ($21,276.60).

ASX:MEP remained flat at $A$0.04 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 152,500 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Minotaur Exploration Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, nickel, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in various mineral exploration tenements located in South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia.

