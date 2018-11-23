AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AngloGold Limited is the largest gold producer at 7 million ounces a year, with reserves of 126 m oz. The company has operations in six countries on three continents, some of which are joint ventures, as well as exploration activities in ten countries. AngloGold can be financially characterized by high cash generation, substantial reinvestment in long-term growth and the payment of significant dividends. The company distinguishes itself from its producer peer group through its active involvement in the development of the gold market, particularly in Asia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

AU stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 170.83 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 222.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 22,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

