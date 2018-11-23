Analyzing Hickok (HICKA) & Esterline Technologies (ESL)

Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) and Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Hickok has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esterline Technologies has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hickok and Esterline Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hickok $23.82 million 1.40 N/A N/A N/A Esterline Technologies $2.03 billion 1.70 $111.55 million $4.17 28.16

Esterline Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hickok.

Profitability

This table compares Hickok and Esterline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hickok 4.87% 37.52% 12.53% Esterline Technologies 3.45% 6.85% 4.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hickok and Esterline Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hickok 0 0 0 0 N/A Esterline Technologies 2 5 1 0 1.88

Esterline Technologies has a consensus target price of $99.43, suggesting a potential downside of 15.32%. Given Esterline Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Esterline Technologies is more favorable than Hickok.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Esterline Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 79.0% of Hickok shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Esterline Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esterline Technologies beats Hickok on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hickok Company Profile

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives. The company's Industrial Hose segment manufactures flexible interlocking metal hoses; and distributes silicone hoses. It sells its metal hoses to heavy-duty truck manufacturers, as well as to agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and silicone hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. Its Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. It serves health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets customers through sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. Hickok Incorporated was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems. This segment also provides military personal communication equipment, primarily headsets, handsets, and field communications equipment; keyboards, keypads, and input devices that integrate cursor control devices, barcode scanners, displays, video, and voice activation and touch screens; and instruments for point-of-use and point-of-care diagnostics. The Sensors & Systems segment develops and manufactures high-precision temperature, pressure, and speed sensors; electrical interconnection systems; electrical power switching, control and data communication devices, and other related systems; and planet probe interconnectors, launcher umbilicals, and composite connectors. The Advanced Materials segment develops and manufactures silicone rubber and other elastomer products, such as clamping devices, thermal fire barrier insulation products, sealing systems, and tubing and coverings; lightweight metallic insulation systems; thermal protection products; and molded fiber cartridge cases, mortar increments, igniter tubes, and other combustible ordnance components. The company markets and sells its products through direct internal sales, manufacturer representatives, and distributors. Esterline Technologies Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

