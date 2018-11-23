Analyzing Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (AKO.A) & Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coca-Cola FEMSA and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola FEMSA 0 2 3 0 2.60 Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus target price of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.19%. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A is more favorable than Coca-Cola FEMSA.

Risk & Volatility

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola FEMSA $10.81 billion 1.17 -$652.00 million $3.26 18.50 Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A $2.85 billion 1.08 $176.75 million N/A N/A

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coca-Cola FEMSA.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola FEMSA -7.87% 9.03% 4.30% Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 6.81% 15.11% 5.95%

Dividends

Coca-Cola FEMSA pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA beats Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of 169 brands through retail outlets, such as wholesale supermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores; sidewalk stands, restaurants, bars, and various types of dispensing machines, as well as point-of-sale programs in stadiums, concert halls, auditoriums, and theaters; home delivery; and other locations. The company operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, and Asia. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A

Embotelladora Andina SA engages in the production and distribution of Coca-Cola products. Its products are categorized through sparkling beverages, juice, water, sport drink, energy drink, and ice tea. The company was founded on February 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

