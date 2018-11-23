Analysts Set Trueblue Inc (TBI) PT at $27.33

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Trueblue in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Trueblue alerts:

Trueblue stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Trueblue has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trueblue will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Trueblue by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Trueblue in the 3rd quarter worth about $917,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 73,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 87,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.