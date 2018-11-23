Analysts Expect NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) will report $12.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NEWTEK Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.72 million to $12.98 million. NEWTEK Business Services reported sales of $10.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will report full-year sales of $47.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.58 million to $47.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.66 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $60.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NEWTEK Business Services.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 102.01% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEWT. BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NEWTEK Business Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $386.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 108.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 59,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

