Analysts Expect Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) will post $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $1.30 million. Lithium Americas posted sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year sales of $4.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $4.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 24.13% and a negative net margin of 639.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 99,588 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
LAC stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.
