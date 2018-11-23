Analysts Expect Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) will post $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $1.30 million. Lithium Americas posted sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year sales of $4.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $4.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 24.13% and a negative net margin of 639.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

LAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 99,588 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

LAC stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

