Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to report sales of $175.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.55 million to $176.40 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $176.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $763.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.10 million to $767.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $780.41 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $790.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.10 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

VREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varex Imaging to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 341,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,549,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,812,000 after buying an additional 479,694 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,047,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 35,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,279. The company has a market capitalization of $931.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.58. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

