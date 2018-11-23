Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 price target on shares of Amerisafe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Randy Roach sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $104,537.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,029.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,714 shares of company stock valued at $301,068. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,437,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 509,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 495,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.52. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $67.96.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.39 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

