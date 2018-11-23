AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH (AUNB) vs. Banco Macro (BMA) Head to Head Survey

AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH (OTCMKTS:AUNB) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH and Banco Macro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Banco Macro $2.21 billion 1.38 $567.08 million $8.65 5.36

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH.

Profitability

This table compares AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH and Banco Macro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH N/A N/A N/A Banco Macro 25.56% 26.38% 5.20%

Dividends

Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH does not pay a dividend. Banco Macro pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH and Banco Macro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Macro 1 2 2 0 2.20

Banco Macro has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.90%. Given Banco Macro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Macro is more favorable than AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH.

Summary

Banco Macro beats AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH Company Profile

Americas United Bank provides banking products and services to small-to-medium-sized businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs in Southern California, the United States. Its business banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit (CD); and lending products, such as business loans, revolving lines of credit, receivables and inventory financing, term loans/equipment financing, small business administration loans, professional loans, term loans for acquisitions and expansion, and standby letters of credit, as well as financing for commercial real estate purchase/refinance. The company's personal banking products consists of checking accounts, savings accounts, and CDs; and loans to individuals for personal lines of credit, life insurance premium financing, automobile loans, and overdraft protection. It also offers other loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company provides various business services, including deposit delivery, remote deposit capture, cash management, PC-based information reporting, international banking, business credit and debit card, and merchant credit card processing; and personal services, such as direct deposit and debit cards, as well as online banking services. It has branch offices in Downey, Lancaster, Commerce, and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

