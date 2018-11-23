American River Bankshares (AMRB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

AMRB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded American River Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded American River Bankshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American River Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.16. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,166.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Robotham purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,123.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,258 shares of company stock valued at $265,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 13.1% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 196,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.