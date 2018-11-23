AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.97.

AMAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $19.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAG. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 513,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 328,331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 53,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.30. 3,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.23.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.11). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

