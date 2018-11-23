Altcoin (ALT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.00

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Altcoin has a market cap of $62,612.00 and $50.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Altcoin has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar. One Altcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00011949 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Altcoin Token Profile

Altcoin is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Altcoin is altcoinmarketcap.com

Buying and Selling Altcoin

Altcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Altcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Altcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

