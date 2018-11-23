Allianz (ALV) PT Set at €222.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €222.00 ($258.14) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €213.67 ($248.45).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at €184.68 ($214.74) on Friday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.