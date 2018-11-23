Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Position Lowered by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 55.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. MED lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $130.06 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $382.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

