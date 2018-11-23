Albemarle Co. (ALB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Albemarle worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,330,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $691,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,510 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,024,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,981,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55,732 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 757,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 644,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

NYSE:ALB opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.19%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $301,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Albemarle Co. (ALB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/albemarle-co-alb-shares-sold-by-toronto-dominion-bank.html.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.