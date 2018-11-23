Alan Ramsay Sells 6,355 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) insider Alan Ramsay sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $198,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alan Ramsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Alan Ramsay sold 5,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $165,950.00.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $30.67 on Friday. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,774 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 166,701 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9,220.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937,637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 927,577 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 31.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,929 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen set a $39.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

