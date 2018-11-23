Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (AGLE) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

AGLE opened at $7.62 on Friday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.12% and a negative net margin of 480.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron Schuchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,532,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 35,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.