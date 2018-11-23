Advance Auto Parts (AAP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/20/2018 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, Advance Auto Parts’ earnings and revenues came in higher than both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter figure. However, new store openings, acquisitions and investments are leading to increased capital expenses of the company. Moreover, price competition with peers and dependence on seasonality and weather conditions are concerns for the company. However, to meet the evolving need of the customers, Advance Auto Parts is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning. Also, the company is undertaking five-year strategy by constructing a productivity pipeline for the future.”

11/16/2018 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, Advance Auto Parts’ earnings and revenues came in higher than both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter figure. However, new store openings, acquisitions and investments are leading to increased capital expenses of the company. Moreover, price competition with peers and dependence on seasonality and weather conditions are concerns for the company. However, to meet the evolving need of the customers, Advance Auto Parts is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning. Also, the company is undertaking five-year strategy by constructing a productivity pipeline for the future.”

11/14/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $177.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Advance Auto Parts was given a new $205.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Advance Auto Parts was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They wrote, “We are inclined to view the partnership favorably as it provides AAP with a new channel to expand its customer base with little incremental capital, while leveraging its vast and underutilized supply chain. We estimate AAP to have ~1% share of the $9­10B online auto parts market today, or well under­indexed vs. its ~6% share of the $160B total U.S. auto parts (DIY + DIFM) industry. We view this partnership as the first step towards AAP taking its fair share online, and see a $500M+ revenue opportunity (should AAP reach 6% online penetration). WMT’s national footprint of 3,500+ Supercenters could help AAP reach underpenetrated markets (i.e. West Coast) to help improve brand awareness, and add additional points of distribution for a vast and disparate supply chain.””

10/11/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AAP traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,124. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 181,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 116,655 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

