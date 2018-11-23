Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,967,000 after purchasing an additional 209,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,884,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,716,000 after purchasing an additional 241,423 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,286,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,285 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,151,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,816,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,028,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,166,000 after purchasing an additional 246,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/activision-blizzard-inc-atvi-shares-bought-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.