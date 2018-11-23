343 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NVR) Purchased by BBT Capital Management LLC

BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in NVR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $2,482.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,040.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $50.94 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. NVR had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 47.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $38.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,410.00 target price (down from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,104.33.

In other news, insider Robert W. Henley sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,145.61, for a total transaction of $31,862,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,655,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez acquired 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,359.50 per share, for a total transaction of $141,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $56,404,167. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

