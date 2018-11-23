32,661 Shares in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of OPY stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $237.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

